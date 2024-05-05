16Th OIC Summit To Be Held In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

At the 15th Islamic Summit of the Organization of IslamicCooperation (OIC) in the Republic of Gambia, it was confirmed thatthe 16th Islamic Summit of the OIC will be held in Azerbaijan in2026.

According to Azernews , the Ministry of ForeignAffairs of Azerbaijan released information about this.

At the end of the Summit, the Final Communiqué adopted on theconclusions of the Banjul Summit also called for cooperation in theimplementation of the Summit to be organized in Baku in thisdirection.

At the same time, the Communiqué welcomed the holding of the VIWorld Intercultural Dialogue Forum organized within the frameworkof the "Baku Process", as well as called for a fairer distributionof geographical representation in the UN system, especially in thestructure of the Security Council.