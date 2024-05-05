What Makes Rashami Desai Neha Bhasin's ‘Dose Of Happiness’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Singer Neha Bhasin has revealed that her friend Rashami Desai is the "dose of her happiness."

Neha took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and shared a picture from her Saturday night out with Rashami.

The image shows the two ladies dressed up, smiling, and posing for a selfie.

The singer captioned the image: 'My Sat dose of happiness."

Neha, who is known for hits such as 'Swag Se Swagat', 'Dhunki', 'Nai Jaana', and 'Jutti Meri', among many others, has released her next track, 'Furqat'.

Shot in Maharashtra, the song's lyrics explore themes of separation and unrequited love.

Meanwhile, Rashami will be seen in 'Jahangir National University' (JNU), where she is reportedly portraying a role based on the life of writer and professor Nivedita Menon.