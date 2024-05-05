Turkish-German economic day to explore economic prospects

(MENAFN) Scheduled for Saturday, May 4th, the Turkish-German Economic Day in Dusseldorf is poised to serve as a pivotal platform for delving into economic prospects between Turkey and Germany. Set to host prominent figures including Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the 8th edition of this event promises to facilitate discussions on various economic themes.



Attendees can anticipate insights from a diverse array of speakers hailing from the realms of business and politics across Germany, Turkey, and Europe. Topics on the agenda include exploring economic opportunities between the two nations, envisioning the future of green energy, delving into advancements in artificial intelligence, examining corporate social responsibility, and dissecting pertinent economic issues.



The event is expected to draw participation from politicians, public officials, private sector representatives, and experts from both Turkey and Germany. Minister Simsek and Minister Lindner are slated to deliver opening addresses, setting the tone for robust dialogue and collaboration.



In addition to stimulating discussions, the Turkish-German Economic Day will facilitate cooperation meetings among companies, fostering avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships. Furthermore, the agenda is poised to delve into the realm of social economy, underscoring the broader societal impacts and implications of economic collaboration between Turkey and Germany.

