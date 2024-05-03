Top Reasons Americans Avoid Taking Their Car In

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)
By Laurain Aydinian // SWNS
Americans admit to ignoring their“check engine” light for an average of four months before addressing it, according to new research.
A new survey of 2,000 American car owners revealed that one in five (20%) even admit to putting it off between six and 18 months.
This may be because almost one-third (32%) will wait“as long as possible” before bringing their car in to get serviced.
In fact, another 39% are likely to wait for an incident or for something to break before even considering bringing their car in for service.
The research also revealed that 35% regret putting their car care off - resulting in unexpected repair fees (39%), emotional stress (22%) and even a roadside emergency (21%).
And while the average American feels that preventative car care is important (93%), almost half (48%) said they push back getting their car serviced because of financial constraints.
Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Pep Boys , the data showed that when it comes to car care, Americans are prioritizing some things over others with exterior light issues (11%), window and windshield cracks (9%) and the radio or sound system (3%) ranking at the bottom of the list.
Americans have had their current car for an average of seven years and 93% own their car, compared to leasing it (7%).
Each year, the average respondent spends more than $400 on car maintenance ($438) and estimates that they've spent an astounding $6,272 in total servicing their current car over the years.
To get their car serviced, Americans are most likely to go to a dealership (31%) or a local mechanic (27%) and the majority (62%) do so every three to six months.
In relation to their other responsibilities, 38% of respondents said caring for their car is a“very high” priority.
Despite this, 21% feel like their car is going to break down any day now.
When asked what would cause the most stress if repairs were needed, engine trouble (66%), bad brakes (33%) and fuel system issues (31%) ranked as the top three.
In fact, 26% even admit that their car stresses them out more than their finances or even personal relationships (14%).
Despite these worries, only 32% of respondents wished they lived somewhere a car wasn't necessary, perhaps because the majority (65%) don't believe that life would be easier without one - an indicator of just how important they are to our lives.
WHAT CAR REPAIRS STRESS OUT AMERICANS THE MOST?
Engine - 66% Brakes - 33% Fuel system - 31% Exhaust system - 16% Tires - 15% AC/heat unit - 15%
Survey methodology:
This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 American car owners aged 25+ was commissioned by Pep Boys between March 29 and April 8, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).
