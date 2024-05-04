Outbreak Occurs In Local Governments In Northeast Adamawa State, Says Health Commissioner

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At least 42 people, mostly children, have died following anoutbreak of measles in a northeastern Nigerian state, an officialsaid Friday, Azernews reports, citing AnadoluAgency.

."The death toll stands at 42 out of 131 and 177 affectedpersons in Mubi and Gombi," Commissioner of Health and HumanService for Adamawa State, Felix Tangwame, said at a newsconference in the state's capital of Yola.

He said almost all local governments in the state have been onred alert to ensure the disease does not spread to other areas.

Tangwame said the government has activated machinery for themanagement and control of the airborne disease.

Measles outbreaks frequently occur in Nigeria, particularly inthe northern region with severe heat and hash weatherconditions.

In January, the Medicins Sans Frontiers (MSF) medical charityannounced 591 new cases in an outbreak in Borno State in thenortheast region.

Cases had risen to 9,000 as of early February, according toMSF.