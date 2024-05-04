IPL 2024: PBKS V CSK Overall Head-To-Head; When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- IANS) Dharamshala, May 5 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their reverse fixture of the IPL 2024 on Sunday afternoon.

In their previous encounter in Chennai earlier this week, PBKS emerged victorious over CSK by seven wickets.

PBKS and CSK have played each other 29 times so far with Chennai holding a slight edge, having emerged victorious in 15 encounters. Moreover, Punjab maintained an impressive winning streak against the Super Kings, winning their last five encounters.

PBKS v CSK head-to-head 29-

Punjab Kings: 14

Chennai Super Kings: 15

PBKS v CSK match time: The match starts at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 3:00 PM (9:30 AM GMT)

PBKS v CSK match venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Live broadcast of PBKS v CSK match on television in India: The PBKS v CSK match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of PBKS v CSK available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Tanay Thyagarajan, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Chris Woakes, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish, Richard Gleeson