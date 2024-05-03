Liali Shines Brighter: New Boutique, Brand Identity and Collection to start a New Era

(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) Liali Fine Jewellers, the Dubai-based retailer of gold and diamond jewellery has announced the opening of its 10th boutique at the iconic Souk Madinat Jumeirah, a beachfront location where Arab charm meets modern glamour.



This momentous opening marks the beginning of a new era for the brand. The boutique debuts the launch of a refreshed brand identity and boutique experience. For the interior design, Liali has partnered with an award-winning design firm to bring modernity, warmth and a deeper jewellery experience for its discerning clients.



The new design language is a tasteful evolution of the current look-and-feel and is charaterised by its regal colour palette, softer contours for its vitrines and distinctive jewellery displays that celebrate Liali’s revered jewellery collections.



“Today marks a new era for Liali Fine Jewellers,” said Anuraag Sinha, Managing Director of Liali Fine Jewellers. “Our new brand identity reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of the jewellery industry. We understand the evolving needs of our customers and are constantly striving to push the boundaries of design and craftsmanship.”



Backed by brilliance

This positive change is in-line with the new brand direction that has set by Brilliant Diamond Group, which has added Liali Fine Jewellers to its wide portfolio of businesses within the diamond and jewellery industry. Brilliant Diamond Group has over four decades of expertise as a vertically-integrated company covering rough and polished diamond trading, fine jewellery manufacturing and retail through La Marquise Fine Jewellery and Liali Fine Jewellers.



“This new boutique and brand identity marks a significant milestone for Liali Fine Jewellers,” said Paresh Shah - Chairman, Brilliant Diamond Group. “We are committed to exceeding customer expectations by offering the finest quality diamonds, exquisite designs and exceptional value. We are confident that this new chapter will solidify Liali's position as a leading jeweller in the region and beyond.”







Launching the Carine collection

In addition to its award-winning jewellery offering, the new boutique launch will also highlight the brand’s latest collection, Carine.



Inspired by the brightest stars of the constellation Carina, this radiant and magnetic collection uses 18K Rose Gold as a warm undertone to highlight the centre solitaire, a scintillating certified Princess-cut White Diamond.



The collection resonates with jewellery lovers of all ages and features pendants in varying sizes, allowing for versatility in styling. The elegant motif bangles add a touch of distinction to any outfit and the rings and earrings are statement pieces that is sure to draw attention.



Liali’s future plans

Liali is committed to providing its clients with jewellery pieces that are distinctive for its design, craftsmanship and affordable prices. Clients can explore these collections through its 10 locations across the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Over the next 12 months, there will be an addition of eight locations to its existing portfolio. The retailer also aims to launch four new collections with Carine being the first.



“We are excited to expand our reach with new stores planned across the region, making Liali's exceptional jewellery accessible to even more customers.” said Anuraag Sinha, the Managing Director of Liali Fine Jewellers.





