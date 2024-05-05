Uber faces major legal challenge from thousands of black cab drivers

(MENAFN) Uber is gearing up to confront a significant legal challenge brought forth by nearly 11,000 black cab drivers, in what is expected to be a multi-million-pound lawsuit. Spearheaded by litigation management firm RGL Management, the lawsuit alleges that Uber intentionally misled Transport for London (TfL) about the functionality of its app to secure a license for operating in the city.



According to reports from the BBC, the claim, estimated at a staggering £250 million (USD313 million), contends that Uber's actions between May 2012 and March 2018 were aimed at unlawfully diverting business from existing black cab drivers. Each claimant potentially stands to receive £25,000 in compensation if the case rules in their favor.



Uber has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in response to these allegations, with a spokesperson stating, "These old claims are completely unfounded. Uber operates lawfully in London, is fully licensed by TfL, and is proud to serve millions of passengers and drivers across the capital."



Represented by the law firm Mishcon de Reya, the legal battle is slated to commence in the High Court on Thursday. It is anticipated to be a landmark case that could have significant implications for the regulatory framework governing ride-hailing companies in London.



This legal dispute is the latest episode in Uber's complex history in London. In 2017, TfL opted not to renew Uber's license, citing concerns related to corporate responsibility and public safety. Subsequently, in 2022, Uber was granted a temporary two-and-a-half-year license extension to continue operating in London, with its current license set to expire at the end of September.

