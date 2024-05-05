Bajrang Punia Provisionally Suspended By NADA, Paris Berth At Stake: Sources

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing to provide a urine sample during the trials held in Sonipat on March 10, a source close to the development told IANS.
It has been learnt that Punia will be ineligible to participate in any tournaments or trials until his suspension is lifted.
Despite several calls, Bajrang was unavailable to comment on the matter.
More details awaited.
