Air India Returns To Zurich After More Than 25 Years

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) After a long absence Air India is returning to Zurich Airport. From June 16, the Indian airline will connect the Swiss airport with New Delhi.

This content was published on May 4, 2024 - 11:07 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Air India's last presence in Zurich with a scheduled service dates back to 1997, according to a press release.

The airline plans to serve the Indian capital from Zurich Airport four times a week. Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) also operates this route on a daily basis.

+ Swiss embassy in India continues to issue tourist visas for groups

Air India is part of the international Star Alliance network, of which SWISS is also a member.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .

News More Swiss president promises pope support for barracks

This content was published on May 4, 2024 Pope Francis has received Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd for a 25-minute audience at the Vatican.

Read more: Swiss president promises pope support for barracks More Swiss public broadcasters withdraw from X/Twitter

This content was published on May 4, 2024 Swiss public broadcasters RTS and SRF are drastically reducing their communications via the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Read more: Swiss public broadcasters withdraw from X/Twitter More Israel: president of Swiss universities rejects academic boycott

This content was published on May 4, 2024 Luciana Vaccaro, president of Swissuniversities, the umbrella group of Swiss universities, is not in favour of an academic boycott of Israeli universities.

Read more: Israel: president of Swiss universities rejects academic boycott More Lindt & Sprüngli expands cocoa processing plant

This content was published on May 3, 2024 The new facility is improving production capacity in addition to creating a dozen new jobs.

Read more: Lindt & Sprüngli expands cocoa processing plant More Repeat offender Brian back in Swiss custody following brawl

This content was published on May 3, 2024 Brian was involved in a fight with another man, with whom he has been feuding for some time, say police.

Read more: Repeat offender Brian back in Swiss custody following brawl More One in three Swiss residents victims of discrimination

This content was published on May 3, 2024 Perceptions of discrimination were associated with problems in health, relationship and avoidance of certain situations.

Read more: One in three Swiss residents victims of discrimination More First large-scale alpine solar plant approved in Switzerland

This content was published on May 3, 2024 The approval was met with satisfaction by the project's organisers, but it also brings with it a certain amount of pressure.

Read more: First large-scale alpine solar plant approved in Switzerland More Medieval squirrels may have 'helped spread leprosy'

This content was published on May 3, 2024 An examination of squirrel remains in the United Kingdom has opened up interesting questions and possibilities in terms of the history of the disease.

Read more: Medieval squirrels may have 'helped spread leprosy' More Rise in laser and GPS spoofing attacks on Swiss aircraft

This content was published on May 3, 2024 GPS malfunctions, in particular, saw a large increase over the previous year, according to flight safety statistics.

Read more: Rise in laser and GPS spoofing attacks on Swiss aircraft More Two Red Cross drivers killed by gunmen in Sudan

This content was published on May 3, 2024 Two ICRC workers are killed in Sudan gun attack that left three others injured in the war-torn country.

Read more: Two Red Cross drivers killed by gunmen in Sudan

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .