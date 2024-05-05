Women's Cycling Literacy Campaign Makes Camp In Srinagar

The training is led by Zeenath M.A, She Cycling senior national project coordinator, and Prakash P. Gopinath, former bicycle mayor, Trivandrum.





Mantasha Binti Rashid, Deputy Director Tourism Kashmir, spoke on the occasion about the empowerment of women through cycling. So did Shahla Ali Sheikh, an entrepreneur and sporting enthusiast, who is also an active cyclist, horse rider and a polo player. She emphasized on making cycling a life style not just an event.

Women from diverse

professions and all age groups joined the cycling practice, as 18 girls and women showed up and practiced cycling under the

guidance of Prakash and Zeenath on the riverfront. Zeenath has taught more than 800 women to cycle in Kerela only. The training will be held for five days in the morning and evening hours.

