Women's Cycling Literacy Campaign Makes Camp In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- A nationwide bicycle literacy campaign for women,“She cycling”, by BYSC India in association with J&K Tourism, Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir, was initiated in Srinagar on Saturday at Jhelum River Front in Lal Mandi.
The training is led by Zeenath M.A, She Cycling senior national project coordinator, and Prakash P. Gopinath, former bicycle mayor, Trivandrum.ADVERTISEMENT
Mantasha Binti Rashid, Deputy Director Tourism Kashmir, spoke on the occasion about the empowerment of women through cycling. So did Shahla Ali Sheikh, an entrepreneur and sporting enthusiast, who is also an active cyclist, horse rider and a polo player. She emphasized on making cycling a life style not just an event.
Women from diverse
professions and all age groups joined the cycling practice, as 18 girls and women showed up and practiced cycling under the
guidance of Prakash and Zeenath on the riverfront. Zeenath has taught more than 800 women to cycle in Kerela only. The training will be held for five days in the morning and evening hours.
