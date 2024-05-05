Vidyut’S Skills Include Mirror Writing; ‘As Martial Artist Important To Learn Different Arts’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Apart from showcasing his prowess in action sequences and hair-raising stunts, action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is currently busy with filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss's next starring Mohanlal and Sivakarthikeyan, possesses a unique skill, which is journaling in mirror images or reverse writing.

The actor, who started learning the Indian martial art form, Kalaripayattu, at the age of three, said that as a martial artist, engaging in various art forms such as sketching, calligraphy, writing, and painting helps in making the hardness of the hands supple.

Vidyut told IANS: "Yes, not many know about (my) reverse writing (skill). As a martial artist, it is important to learn different forms of art to enhance your skills, such as sketching, calligraphy, writing, and painting. It makes the hardness of the hands supple and gives the elasticity in the fingers."

Mirror writing, an unusual script, runs in the opposite direction to normal, with individual letters reversed.

Vidyut further elaborated that after rigorous swordplay or challenging hand-to-hand combat, the arms and neuromuscles become "very hard".

"So as a martial artist, it is important to do all these skills and use your neuromuscular connection to make your hands more light and easy. Hence, you tend to do these things and train yourself in different forms."