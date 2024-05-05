Srinagar Lad Hammad Among Indian National Football Team Probables

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- Real Kashmir FC captain and central defender Muhammad Hammad was named in the Indian senior team's 26-man probables squad announced by coach Igor Stimac on Saturday.
Hammad captained the Snow Leopards in the 2023-24 I-League season, keeping the meanest defense in the second-tier of Indian professional football. The 26-year-old from Srinagar is among four I-League player selected by coach Stimac for the camp, which will decide the Indian team for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification round two matches against Kuwait and Qatar. TheADVERTISEMENT
training camp will be held in Bhubaneswar from May 10.
Hammad is all set to move to FC Goa next season after agreeing a deal to sign with the Indian Super League club earlier in April. He suited up in 24 games for Real Kashmir and kept 12 clean sheets while allowing only 19 goals.
His performances led to him being named Best Defender of the 2023-24 I-League season. He is now one step away from making his dreams come true after getting a call up to the national team.
The Blue Tigers play Kuwait on June 6 in before taking on Qatar in Doha on June 11. Read Also Ishfaq Ahmed Set For 2nd Stint As U-16 Indian Team Coach Real Kashmir's Muhammad Hammad Looks Forward To ISL Challenge
