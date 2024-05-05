Russian Army Loses 860 More Soldiers In Ukraine In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 5, 2024 amounted to about 474,260 troops, including 860 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,375 (+9) Russian tanks, 14,179 (+18) armored fighting vehicles, 12,212 (+21) artillery systems, 1,057 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 790 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 349 (+1) warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,636 (+25) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 2,147 (+1) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 16,418 (+37) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,002 (+4) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

