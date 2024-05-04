UAE: Selling Your Car? How To Transfer Vehicle Ownership In Dubai, Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 1:26 PM

Last updated: Sat 4 May 2024, 1:30 PM

Buying a car in the UAE is a breeze, with minimal requirements, quick loan approvals, and flexible payment options. One can go on a car hunt and drive a brand-new vehicle home on the same day. And when it's time to let the car go - selling is also as easy in a massive secondhand market.

Once you find a buyer, your car's registration should be moved under the new owner's name. Transport authorities have streamlined this process, allowing residents to complete documentations online.

Those in Dubai can apply for the transfer of vehicle ownership through the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and its digital platforms. Those in Abu Dhabi can do so via the Tamm platform. Here's a guide:

Dubai

There are five ways to apply for the service in Dubai - the easiest of which is through the RTA website and smart app. You'll have to use your UAE Pas to get access to the service.

The requirements include:



Original Emirates IDs of the buyer and seller

Digital copy of vehicle insurance

Digital copy of technical inspection report Emiratis and GCC nationals will have to provide a document proving that the vehicle is compliant with Gulf specifications (Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology - Conformity Sector) if the vehicle is not compliant on the customs card.

Here's how much the service costs:



Dh350 for a private or public light vehicle

Dh400 for a private vehicle between 3 and 12 tonnes Dh800 for a private vehicle exceeding 12 tonnes

Other fees include:



For number plates: Dh35 for short ones, Dh50 for long ones

For classical plates: Dh150 (long or short)

For Dubai-branded plates: Dh200

For luxury plates: Dh500 Knowledge and Innovation fees: Dh20

The process via the RTA website:



Log in by using your UAE Pass.

Select 'change ownership' under the Vehicle Licensing Services.

The buyer and seller should sign the selling agreement.

Besides the required fees, any fines should also be settled.

The seller then heads to the Customer Happiness Centre or the Vehicle Registration and Inspection Centre to submit the vehicle plates within 14 days from the fees settlement. The buyer should then visit the service centre to complete the vehicle registration.

Take note that sellers and buyers or their representatives must be present to complete the transaction.

Jebel Ali Free Zone transactions are processed only at the Jebel Ali centre, the RTA said.

Abu Dhabi

For those in Abu Dhabi, the transfer of vehicle ownership can be done through the Tamm platform ().

The requirements include:



Original Emirates ID

A 13-month vehicle insurance policy in the name of the buyer (in case the registration had expired) or an insurance transfer from the seller to the buyer (in case the registration is still valid) If the vehicle was mortgaged, a letter mortgage release or transfer must be submitted

Here's how much the service costs:



Dh350 for a light vehicle (private or public)

Dh400 for a private vehicle weighing 3 to 12 tonnes Dh800 for a private vehicle weighing more than 12 tonnes

Here's the process:



Submit the application and the required documents through Tamm platform

Pay the fees. Claim the vehicle registration card.

Like in Dubai, the buyer's and the seller's personal attendance is required to complete the transaction. Fines and violations should also be settled before the transfer.

