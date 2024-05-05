In Mykolaiv Region, Russian Invaders Shell Ochakiv Three Times In Evening

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, May 4, Russian troops fired three artillery shells at Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.
The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Yesterday at 8:36 p.m., 9:16 p.m., and 10:06 p.m., the enemy fired artillery at Ochakiv. There were no casualties. Read also:
Russians shell Ochakiv
with artillery at night
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 4 that Russians had fired more than 380 times at Ukrainian cities and regions this week.
MENAFN05052024000193011044ID1108174403
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.