In Mykolaiv Region, Russian Invaders Shell Ochakiv Three Times In Evening


5/5/2024 3:15:21 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, May 4, Russian troops fired three artillery shells at Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday at 8:36 p.m., 9:16 p.m., and 10:06 p.m., the enemy fired artillery at Ochakiv. There were no casualties.

Read also: Russians shell Ochakiv with artillery at night

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 4 that Russians had fired more than 380 times at Ukrainian cities and regions this week.

UkrinForm

