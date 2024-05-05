Open Door Day Organized At Azerbaijan Chamber Of Commerce And Industry In USA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

An "Open Door" day was organized at the Azerbaijan Chamber ofCommerce and Industry as part of the "Embassy Tour Around theWorld" event held in Washington every year.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the event started at 10:00a.m. local time and continued until 4:30 p.m. As part of the event,Azerbaijani carpets and cultural samples were exhibited in thecenter, Azerbaijani cuisine and music were presented. The Embassyof Azerbaijan in the USA supported the organization of the event to Jamila Mammadova, the embassy's public relationsofficer, residents and tourists living in Washington andsurrounding cities visited the center during the day and gotacquainted with the history, culture, music, and cuisine ofAzerbaijan.

At the event, Azerbaijan's national ballerina Maryam Najafzadeperformed the dance "Yellow Bride" and a piece from the opera"Koroglu".

One of the volunteers of the event, Greg Shlegle, who said thatthey visited embassies and other representative offices during theday, said that the Azerbaijani side organized the event at a veryhigh level and said that while performing its work, at the sametime, it also received information about our country.

Hundreds of people visited the event during the day. Theylistened to the information about Azerbaijan with interest and gotacquainted with the presented cultural examples.

It should be noted that the event was organized in the embassiesand cultural centers of about 60 countries located in the UnitedStates.