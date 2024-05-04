               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Gains May Be Limited, EUR/GBP Eyes Boe Decision


5/4/2024 4:30:15 AM

Forecast: EUR/USD Gains May be Limited, EUR/GBP Eyes BoE Decision

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -22% 29% -8%
Weekly -14% 21% -3%
The US economic calendar is also light next week, although markets can expect a flurry of Federal Reserve speakers after this week's FOMC decision and NFP release. Interest rate differentials between the Euro and the US dollar will continue to be watched closely with the ECB fully expected to start cutting rates at the June policy meeting.

EUR/USD remains within an upward trending channel, but this could easily turn into a negative bear flag if the pair breaks trend support. A longer-term trend of lower highs and lower lows is still in place with a break below 1.0600 seen as the next negative signal. Before then, trend support, the 20-day sma, and a prior swing low of around 1.0700 will act as first-line support. Rallies will find initial resistance between 1.0780 and 1.0795 before a gap up to 1.0885.

Retail trader datashows 47.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 9.02% lower than yesterday and 5.35% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.22% higher than yesterday and 17.35% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1 .

DailyFX

