Industrial Designers Society Of Hong Kong's The 3Rd Edition Of Remix Creative Business Partnership Programme

Leung So Kee

Studio of SAI Limited (Brand: SO-SAI)

SO-SAI is a multi-disciplinary creative studio that focuses on architectural and spatial inventions. Their studio works include furniture design, interior design and architecture design.

Yung Sai Chun & Louis Hung Wai Yin



Koon Wah Food

Head & Tail

Head & Tail specialises in brand concept development, brand identity design, and visual communication. Its clients primarily come from the food industry, ranging from local startups to multinational corporations.

Luke Lo Tze Chung



A-Fontane

InnoSphere Ltd.

Maurice is an expert at discovering product pain points and new needs from the user's perspectives, using smart design techniques to transform them into new products.

Maurice Kwok Ho Yin



Law Knitters

Alex King Atelier Limited

Alex King Atelier specialises in product design, letterpress, sustainable packaging design and the creation of contemporary graffiti art.

Alex King Pui Yuk



FOTOMAX

Palette Code Design Consultancy

Palette Code Design Consultancy strives to create meaningful stories and experiences for people. Their creative expertises include consumer electronics and houseware.

Asta Lok Hau Yi



BAST Lighting

Stork Stork Design Limited (Brand: Stork Stork Design)

Stork Stork Design strives to align technological advancements with a human-centered vision, ensuring our innovations deeply resonate with the diverse needs of our audience.

Gut Yau Chit Kwan & Angus Yiu Hoi Tak



LOG-ON

Blind Creation Company Limited (Brand: Blind by JW)

Blind by JW is a womenswear and accessories label that is celebrated for its artistic patterns and hand-drawn prints. Its designs bridge Eastern and Western influences.

Jessica Lau Yuen Ting & Walter Kong Tak Wah



伊仕利家居

SOTI Design Studio Limited

SOTI Design Studio focuses on integrating art, architecture, and nature, the studio has been recognised for their innovative and sustainable designs.

Maggie Wu Wai Chung



Momax

Whitehole Design Limited (Brand: 100∘C)

100°C aims to become an engine of growth in the circular economy, in which people come up with solutions to share, exchange, upcycle, and recycle the Earth's resources.

Ling Wong & Davide Tonizzo

