Nancy Tyagi Reveals It Would Be ‘Amazing’ To Create ‘Something Special’ For Sonam Kapoor

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Social media fashion sensation Nancy Tyagi said that it would be amazing to create“something special” for Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who lauded her Cannes ensembles and asked her to make something for her.

Sonam had shared a video of Nancy's appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on her Instagram stories and praised her for the several looks she carried on the red carpet. She had written:“Best outfit in Cannes..make me something Nancy Tyagi.”

Replying to the actress on Tuesday, the content creator wrote:“Thank you so much Sonam Kapoor. It would be amazing to create something special for you one day.”

Making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Nancy is the first artist to design her own outfit and strut the red carpet.

Born and raised in a humble environment of Baranwa village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, Nancy did her outfit to every stitch and detail, from concept to creation.