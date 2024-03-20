Dietary Fiber Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Dietary Fiber Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global dietary fiber market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global dietary fiber market size reached US$ 9.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2024-2032.

Dietary fiber encompasses the indigestible parts of plant foods that pass relatively intact through the stomach and intestines, aiding in digestion and overall health. It is classified primarily into two types: soluble fiber, which dissolves in water to form a gel-like material, and insoluble fiber, which helps food pass more quickly through the digestive system. These fibers are essential for maintaining bowel health, lowering cholesterol levels, regulating blood sugar, and aiding in weight management. Additionally, the inclusion of dietary fiber in daily nutrition is pivotal for enhancing gut health, reducing the risk of chronic diseases, and contributing to longevity and improved quality of life.

Global Dietary Fiber Market Trends:

The global market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by accelerating consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of fiber-rich diets and the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and obesity. Along with this, the rising inclination towards plant-based diets and functional foods is further amplifying the demand for dietary fibers. In addition, manufacturers are innovating in terms of sourcing fibers from various plants and incorporating them into a diverse range of food products, supplements, and nutraceuticals, thus expanding the market's scope. Apart from this, regulatory support for labeling dietary fibers as a key nutritional component and the growing trend of clean-label products are fostering market growth.

In confluence with this, the demand is also bolstered by the expanding research linking dietary fiber intake with reduced risks of diabetes, heart conditions, and certain types of cancer, encouraging consumers to opt for fiber-enriched foods. Furthermore, the market dynamics are influenced by the escalating demand for natural and organic food products, leading to a rise in the adoption of dietary fibers in food processing industries.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Industry are Given Below:



































Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill Inc.

DowDuPont

FutureCeuticals

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group

Lonza Group AG

Nexira SAS

Roquette Frères

Südzucker Tate & Lyle



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Soluble Dietary Fiber



Inulin



Pectin



Polydextrose



Beta-glucan

Others

Insoluble Dietary Fiber



Cellulose



Hemicellulose



Chitin & Chitosan



Lignin



Fiber/Bran



Resistant Starch Others



Breakup by Source:



Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals and Grains

Legumes Nuts and Seeds



Breakup by Application:



Functional Foods and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

