Matrix Confirms Participation In Innometro, 2024, Be Held In New Delhi From 21St-22Nd May

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Matrix is excited to present its array of security products and solutions at Booth No. H1.17, Hotel Taj Vivanta, during InnoMetro, 2024.Â



Matrix is the first Indian company to offer RDSO 6.0-compliant network cameras for Indian Railways. Matrix network cameras are certified by STQC, Delhi lab for following the OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 norms mandated by RDSO for cybersecurity.



Matrix Cameras are designed to ensure that the data gathered by these cameras is secured against cyber threats at the time of transmission and storage, protecting critical passenger data.Â



At the event, Matrix will showcase its cutting-edge IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Time-Attendance solutions, specially suited to the Metro Rail Systems.Â



Matrix will be showcasing its newly launched Ruggedized IP Camera, which is EN50155 compliant. The cameras are anti-vibrant and shock-resistant, making them ideal for roadways and railways. Matrix Ruggedized IP Cameras cater to Transportation's dynamic needs with high-quality video, low-light sensitivity, and versatile Rail and roadway monitoring features. It can capture images inside moving vehicles at Zap Speed.Â



Furthermore, Matrix will display its existing line of Project Bullet IP Cameras, and Project Dome IP Cameras, specifically designed for large-scale organizations. These cameras are RDSO 6.0 ready, and offer offer high-resolution imagery for enhanced clarity and protection.



Visitors will also get a chance to experience Matrixâ€TMs compact 4-Channel NVR, supporting up to 10TB storage capacity. Having a fanless and ventless design, these NVRs have a lower susceptibility to dust, wear, and system malfunctions.Â



In the domain of Access Control and Time-Attendance, Matrix will be showcasing COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent door controller featuring high-speed face recognition technology. With cutting-edge features such as Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion, this device addresses evolving security threats. Its deep learning algorithm ensures swift identification in under 0.5 seconds, with a user capacity of 50,000, providing organizations with top-tier security.



Matrix will also showcase COSEC VEGA, Matrixâ€TMs groundbreaking embedded Linux-based AADHAAR-enabled biometric attendance device, registered on the AEBAS Server. With authentication in under 1.5 seconds, it seamlessly verifies users through their AADHAAR number stored in the smart card and fingerprint. This device offers reliability, convenience, speed, and data security, empowering government organizations to optimize workforce productivity.



Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head, Matrix, remarks, "InnoMetro is an ideal venue for us to demonstrate our specialized security solutions for Indian Railways and Metro Rail Systems. We are eager to connect with key government decision-makers to discuss potential collaborations and advancements in Railway and Metro security."





About Matrix



Established in 1991, Matrix is a leader in Security and Telecom solutions for modern businesses and enterprises. As a technology-driven and customer-focused organization, the company is committed to keeping pace with the revolutions in the Security and Telecom industries.



With around 40% of its human resources dedicated to the development of new products, Matrix has launched cutting-edge products like Video Surveillance Systems - Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders and IP Camera, Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems as well as Telecom Solutions such as Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways and Communication Endpoints. These solutions are feature-rich, reliable, and conform to international standards.

