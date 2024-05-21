Azerbaijani, Georgian Foreign Ministries Hold Political Consultations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another round of political consultations between the Ministriesof Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia washeld in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister of ForeignAffairs Samir Sharifov, and the delegation of Georgia by the FirstDeputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lasha Darsalia.

As the consultations unfolded, the parties conversed on thecurrent situation and development prospects of bilateralcooperation in political, economic and trade, energy,transportation, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The sides hailed the current level of relations between the twocountries.

They underlined the importance of high-level reciprocal visitsand the activity of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission oneconomic issues.

The sides also highlighted the significance of continuingcoordination and mutual support on issues of importance to bothcountries within international and regional organizations, as wellas Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia trilateral and other multilateralcooperation platforms.

The Georgian delegation was informed about the organization ofthe 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the UNFramework Convention on Climate Change, which will be hosted byAzerbaijan this November.