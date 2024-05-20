Kamakhya Gold Outlook 2024 Unites Industry Leaders To Address The Future Of Gold Market

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The second edition of the Kamakhya Gold Outlook event was held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, coinciding with new all-time highs in gold and silver prices in India. This prestigious event, an initiative by Mr Manoj Jha, CMD of Kamakhya Jewels, aims to unite industry leaders for an in-depth discussion on the gold market and price forecasts for the upcoming year; the main intent was to guide the industry, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), on navigating the gold price market and preparing for future trends.



The event featured a lavish dinner where conversations flowed freely among attendees. Market leaders shared their insights, predicting a volatile year ahead for gold prices, with expectations ranging from USD 2,100 to USD 3,200 per ounce. If international tensions were settled, Mr Manoj Jha anticipates a correction, with prices potentially falling below USD 2,200 after initial market adjustments. If the situation worsens, he foresees the rates reaching about USD 2,500. Notably, Mr Prithviraj Kothari, the Managing Director of Ridhi Sidhi Bullion Ltd. (RSBL) & President of the Indian Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) and Mr Surendra Mehta, National Secretary, IBJA forecasted prices to reach USD 3,000, while Mr Kishor Narne, Executive Director at Motilal Oswal projected the highest at USD 3,200.



Discussions also covered sector-specific concerns and opportunities. Mr Sachin Jain, Regional CEO of the World Gold Council, India projected gold imports to reach 700-800 tons this year, even amidst record-high prices. Mr Suvankar Sen, MD of Senco Gold and Diamonds, emphasised the need for better hedging strategies in light of anticipated price volatility. Mr B.A. Ramesh, Joint Managing Director, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. highlighted the importance of creating more customer buying opportunities. Meanwhile, Mr Chirag Sheth of Metals Focus urged viewing gold as a wealth creator rather than merely an investment or asset class. The event witnessed the presence of experts from varied sectors such as Bankers, Analysts, Brokers, Financial Institutions, Exchanges, Bullion Dealers, Small-Medium-Large Retailers, Manufacturers from across India and Media; it provided a platform for sharing knowledge on issues such as taxation and other regulatory measures. The knowledge session was moderated by Ms Manisha Gupta, Commodity Editor, CNBC Awaaz & Mr Mrityunjay Jha, Commodity Editor, Zee Business.



Emphasizing on the success of Kamakhya Gold Outlook 2024 and the future of the gold market, Mr. Manoj Jha, Chairman and Managing Director of Kamakhya Jewels, highlighted, "The Kamakhya Gold Outlook event has once again demonstrated the vital importance of industry collaboration and forward-thinking. The insights shared today not only prepare us for potential market fluctuations but also highlight new opportunities for growth and innovation. By equipping industry leaders with the knowledge and strategies needed to navigate the future, we ensure that our sector remains robust and dynamic. I am deeply thankful for the engagement and contributions of all participants, and I am confident that the outcomes of this event will have a lasting positive impact on the gems and jewellery industry."



Participants expressed their gratitude for the invaluable insight; they extended special thanks to Mr. Manoj Jha, for introducing this vital gathering. Attendees emphasised that such events are essential for addressing industry challenges and seizing new opportunities. By sharing knowledge and perspectives, the industry strengthens its collective ability to navigate the future. Attendees look forward to the continuation of this tradition, recognising that these discussions are crucial for the sustained growth and innovation of the gems and jewellery industry.



