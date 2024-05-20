Global Alternate Energy Exhibition Coming To Mumbai In September 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, May 20 (KNN) The 2nd International Alternate Energy Exhibition (AFEV 2024) is scheduled to take place from September 4-6, 2024 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, India.

Organised by TAFCON Projects India Pvt. Ltd. and ASM International (India Chapter), the event will focus on showcasing alternative and renewable energy sources as the world transitions away from fossil fuels towards a more sustainable future.

AFEV 2024 aims to serve as an ideal platform for industry leaders, government bodies, startups, academia, and innovators to display new initiatives, technologies, machinery products, joint ventures, and research in the alternate energy sector. International participation is expected from companies and organisations across Asia, Australia, Africa, America, and Europe.

"India is a crucial player in the global clean energy transition as the world's third-largest energy consumer," stated the event organisers. "The country has set an ambitious target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030 as part of its Panchamrit pledge made at COP26," they added.

Key exhibiting profiles at AFEV 2024 will include alternate energy producers, clean fuel providers, solar, wind, bioenergy and hydroelectric companies, transmission/distribution firms, energy storage solutions, automation providers, pollution control equipment, and various related services and technologies.

The exhibition is co-located with the 5th Edition of Material Engineering, Equipment, Technology (MET) Exhibition focused on defence, transport, alternate energy and heat treatment industries.

With over 60 years of experience organising international trade fairs across sectors like mining, metals, energy, environment and engineering, TAFCON aims to provide a comprehensive platform exploring the future of India's transition towards greener power sources through this event.

