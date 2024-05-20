Vedanta Aluminium CEO John Slaven Appointed Vice-Chairman Of The International Aluminium Institute

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 20 May, 2024: Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium, today announced the appointment of its CEO Mr. John Slaven as Vice-Chairman of the International Aluminium Institute (IAI). In this capacity, Mr. Slaven will spearhead global initiatives aimed at fostering the sustainable transformation of the aluminium industry and promote the critical role of aluminium in enabling the energy transition to a Zero Carbon modern world.



Established in 1972, the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) is the sole organization representing the primary aluminium industry worldwide. It is tasked with enhancing awareness of the industry's operations, advocating for responsible production, and emphasizing the significant benefits of using aluminium in building greener technologies. The current IAI membership includes the world's leading bauxite, alumina, and aluminium companies. It also maintains the most comprehensive global data on the aluminium industry, with more than 40 years of analysis on production, consumption, energy use and environmental impact.



Commenting on his appointment, Mr. John Slaven, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, "I am delighted to accept the responsibility of Vice-Chairman of the International Aluminium Institute. Aluminium has already proven itself essential in the global transition to a Net Zero future. I believe the onus lies on us as global leaders of the collective industry to boost awareness of aluminium's limitless potential and champion its applications in building a greener planet. The IAI has undertaken stellar efforts in this regard, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members and colleagues to reinforce aluminium as the definitive metal of the future."



Mr. Slaven is a reputed global leader with over three decades of rich experience in the metals, mining and modern manufacturing industries. Through diverse positions in top companies within these sectors, he has helped shape the overall domain in transformative ways. Presently, Mr Slaven is leading all aspects of the growth strategy of Vedanta Aluminium as CEO, while also prioritizing ESG efforts and championing the integration of sustainable practices. Under his leadership, Vedanta Aluminium has emerged as the most sustainable aluminium company in the world, as per the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023.



Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's total aluminium production i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY24. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.





About Vedanta Aluminium Business:



