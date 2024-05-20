Egypt's Health Minister Monitors Progress Of National Dialysis System Automation Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, held a meeting with the Advisory Committee for Kidney Diseases, to follow up on the implementation of the“National Project to Automate the Dialysis System.”

The meeting discussed what was implemented in implementing the national project to automate the dialysis system during 8 working weeks since its launch in April of this year, as the first phase includes implementing the project in private dialysis centres affiliated with civil society associations.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained that the minister reviewed a detailed presentation of the project's implementation in private dialysis centres and civil society associations, through implementing the system that separates the operating cost from the supplies that are provided by the ministry to private and civil society centres.

Abdel Ghaffar revealed that the system was actually implemented in 99 centres distributed in the governorates of Cairo, Giza, Sharqia, Qalyubia, and Damietta, where these centres conducted 23,200 dialysis sessions, and 6,640 patients were registered on the system.

He added that the preparation of 55 centres is being completed, and workers in 116 centres are being trained on the system in preparation for these centres to join the system. The minister also followed up on the ongoing preparations to start implementing the system in government dialysis centres, which will take place within 3 months according to the work plan.

Abdel Ghaffar said that the Minister stressed the importance of the system for following up with patients after the dialysis process and evaluating the procedures and services provided and the health impact, as well as periodic oversight and control over the application of the system in the centres that actually operate within the project.



