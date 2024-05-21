Russians Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region, Two People Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An elderly man and woman were hospitalised with mine-blast injuries as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Bilozerka, Kherson region.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"In the evening, the Russian army attacked Bilozerka. Two people came under enemy attack - a 74-year-old man and a woman, 64 years old," the report says.
Both victims were hospitalised with mine-blast injuries.
"Currently, doctors are examining them," the RMA added.
As reported, on 19 May, five people were injured in Beryslav as a result of an explosive drop from an enemy drone.
