Russians Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region, Two People Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An elderly man and woman were hospitalised with mine-blast injuries as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Bilozerka, Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the evening, the Russian army attacked Bilozerka. Two people came under enemy attack - a 74-year-old man and a woman, 64 years old," the report says.

Both victims were hospitalised with mine-blast injuries.

"Currently, doctors are examining them," the RMA added.

As reported, on 19 May, five people were injured in Beryslav as a result of an explosive drop from an enemy drone.