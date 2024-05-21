               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russians Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region, Two People Wounded


5/21/2024 12:17:25 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An elderly man and woman were hospitalised with mine-blast injuries as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Bilozerka, Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the evening, the Russian army attacked Bilozerka. Two people came under enemy attack - a 74-year-old man and a woman, 64 years old," the report says.

Read also: One killed, one wounded as Russian army shells Dniprovskyi district of Kherson

Both victims were hospitalised with mine-blast injuries.

"Currently, doctors are examining them," the RMA added.

As reported, on 19 May, five people were injured in Beryslav as a result of an explosive drop from an enemy drone.

MENAFN21052024000193011044ID1108237620


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search