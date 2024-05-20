Mubadala Investment Company expands presence in Japan's clean energy sector

(MENAFN) Mubadala Investment Company, the sovereign investment entity based in Abu Dhabi, has announced a strategic investment initiative in Japan through BAG’s renewable energy platform, PAG REN I, focusing primarily on providing solar energy solutions to businesses across Japan. Leveraging BAG's extensive experience in the Japanese real estate sector and the specialized expertise of its subsidiary, BAG Renewables, the platform aims to advance Japan's ambitious plans for solar energy expansion, targeting an addition of 108 gigawatts by 2030.



The collaboration between Mubadala and BAG underscores a shared commitment to driving sustainable energy transitions in Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Hammad Rahman, Head of the Traditional Infrastructure Unit in the Asia-Pacific region at Mubadala, emphasized the significance of this investment in Japan's burgeoning clean energy sector, highlighting its role in reducing carbon emissions and diminishing reliance on imported fuels. The initiative aligns with Japan's domestic and international emissions reduction objectives, reflecting a strategic direction within Mubadala's infrastructure strategy.



Rahman noted that providing sustainable energy solutions, particularly for corporate and industrial sectors, constitutes a pivotal component of Mubadala's infrastructure strategy, with Japan emerging as a key focus due to its status as one of the world's largest and most advanced economies. The PAG REN I platform is poised to play a crucial role in supporting Japan's transition to clean energy, offering valuable support to major institutions throughout the country. Furthermore, the platform stands to benefit from Japan's Power Purchase Framework Agreement, facilitating direct electricity procurement from long-term renewable energy suppliers and bolstering Japan's renewable energy ecosystem.



This strategic partnership underscores Mubadala's commitment to advancing sustainable development goals and fostering innovative solutions to address pressing environmental challenges. By leveraging BAG's expertise and collaborating with local stakeholders, Mubadala aims to catalyze Japan's clean energy transition, contributing to the country's broader sustainability agenda and reinforcing its position as a global leader in renewable energy adoption.

