Four People Injured In Drone Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, medical care was provided to four people who suffered from an attack by enemy combat drones.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The number of victims has increased to four. Medical aid was also provided at the scene," he wrote.

Earlier it was reported that three people were injured as a result of the Shahed drone attack on Kharkiv. These injuries were attributed to an acute stress reaction.

Russians launch 23 drones atdistrict

The injured were provided with medical care.

As previously reported, the enemy launched an attack on Kharkiv with combat drones, resulting in an outbreak of fire in several houses.