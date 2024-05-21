Mukesh Ambani & Nita Ambani To Host Anant-Radhika's 2Nd Pre-Wedding Bash? Check The Date, Venue And Guest List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "It appears that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations are not yet complete. Following the extravagant three-day festivities in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are reportedly preparing to host a second pre-wedding celebration.

In the earlier festivities in Jamnagar, nearly 1,200 guests, including Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, global pop superstar Rihanna, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, as well as Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, among others, had attended the pre-wedding events Read: Bill Gates congratulates Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, says Jamnagar pre-wedding event gave him excuse to...Media reports suggest the second pre-wedding bash will be held from 28 to 30 May. After holding the first pre-wedding bash in Anant Ambani's animal rescue centre,“Vantara,\" this time, India's richest family is set to host around 800 guests on a luxury cruise. This luxury cruise will cover a distance of 4380 km in three days and depart from Italy to southern France.

Also Read: Rihanna's performance shot on iPhone 13 Pro at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, claims photographerReports regarding the guest list stated that the three Khans, Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir, are invited along with Akash and Shloka's close friends Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from the 800 guests, 600 hospitality staff will also be present to provide comfort and hospitality to them. Livemint could not independently verify the report Read: Video: Mark Zuckerberg gets impressed with Anant Ambani's Richard Mille watch; wife Priscilla Chan says, 'Want that'Anant Ambani, 28, is set to marry long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July reportedly in London. The couple engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.



