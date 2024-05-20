Presentation of the new flagship crossover JAECOO J8 took place at AVTODOM JAECOO Vnukovo

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The new flagship crossover JAECOO J8 was presented at the AVTODOM JAECOO Vnukovo on Kievskoye Shosse. An Open Day was held at the dealership on May 11. Guests appreciated the new model of the Chinese brand JAECOO and took part in exciting master classes.



A bright presentation of the new JAECOO J8 took place in the showroom. Guests experienced all the capabilities of the model in practice, took part in test drives and received memorable souvenirs from the brand during this. Several entertainment areas were organized for those present. Guests learned the intricacies of making car perfumes and independently created a unique aroma for the car. A master class on weaving fashionable leather bracelets with own hands was organized for children in memory of the past holiday. There were refreshments, gifts and a photo booth in the dealership's lounge area. You could take memorable photos there.



The new JAECOO J8 embodies an elegant exterior, original interior trim and power under the hood. Bright appearance ideally combined with everything necessary for a modern crossover. The basic car is equipped with a two-liter gasoline turbo engine with a power of 249 hp, a seven-speed robotic gearbox, independent adaptive suspension and all-wheel drive. JAECOO J8 is in its element on asphalt, on dirt or snowy roads and even off-road.



The interior decoration uses original decorative inserts, noble suede on the front panel, and Nappa leather for the seats. The seats are designed using NASA Zero Gravity technology - zero gravity. This makes them as comfortable as possible during long trips due to the low load on the car owner’s spine. The control display has a clear interface and enviable speed due to its operation on the eight-core Snapdragon 8155 processor.



JAECOO J8 embodies all the desires of a resident of a modern metropolis. Guests received the best offers for purchasing a new model on Open Day. AVTODOM JAECOO Vnukovo offers for sale the flagship model JAECOO J7 - a five-door full-size SUV and the new JAECOO J8 - a technological crossover with a bright design. Service and maintenance are also available to customers of the dealership. The official service center AVTODOM JAECOO Vnukovo provides a guarantee of 7 years of operation or 200,000 km on all new vehicles.



“We tried to make the Open Day at the AVTODOM JAECOO as bright as the new JAECOO J8 model. Our guests had a great time. They received many positive emotions from the presented car and appreciated it. We are glad that on the day of the presentation several guests purchased JAECOO J8. This elegant car fully satisfies all the needs of car owners who expect modern technologies, a bright exterior and road handling,” – Elena Chistyakova, director of the West division of AVTODOM Group, commented.





