Man Drowns In River Jhelum In North Kashmir's Baramulla, Rescue Op Underway

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man on Monday evening drowned in the Jhelum River in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Tuesday.
News agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a man, whose identity is not known, drowned in the Jhelum River at Kakarhaman area of Baramulla on Monday evening.ADVERTISEMENT
A police officer said that a rescue operation is currently underway to retrieve the body from the Jhelum River. He mentioned that SDRF teams are on the job.
