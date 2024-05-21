(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) --

1961 -- An official census showed that Kuwait's population was 321,621, including 201,471 male citizens, forming 53,173 families.

1961 -- Al-Ahli Sports Club, founded in 1951. It was later rebranded as Kuwait Sports Club.

1968 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree on the police force system.

1968 -- Kuwait Tennis Federation was established.

1974 -- Several MPs submitted motion of interpellation against then Minister of Finance and Oil Abdulrahman Al-Atiqi regarding Kuwait's oil reserves, the number of Kuwaiti cadres in the oil sector. The motion resulted in renewing confidence in the minister.

1996 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah covered the accumulated debt on Kuwaiti sports clubs, which was at KD 5.1 million.

2002 -- Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a decision allowing GCC citizens to practice economic and professional activities in Kuwait, in tune with the GCC unified economic agreement and the GCC higher council decision taken in the 2000 Manama meeting.

2006 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued decree dissolving the National Assembly due to divisions among MPs, exchange of accusations and discussion of trivial matters that hindered its activities and harmed the State's higher interests. The Amir stressed, in a speech, that it was important to preserve the State's security and stability and criticize without defamation.

2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arabic Economic Development and Yemen's government signed a USD 93 million agreement to support developing outskirts.

2014 -- Kuwaiti poet and media figure Hamad Al-Azab passed away.

2015 -- Kuwait Petroleum International inaugurated the first natural gas station in Belgium.

2015 -- Former National Assembly speaker Jassem Al-Kharafi passed away at 75.

2022 -- Voters headed to polls to choose eight representatives for the Municipal Council. Members for the seventh and tenth constituencies were chosen by nomination due to the lack of candidates in each district.