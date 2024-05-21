               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Oil Sees Increase


5/21/2024 2:25:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Oil Sees Increase Image
 Fatime Letifova Read more

In the global market, the price of Azerbaijani oil hasincreased, Azernews reports.

The price of one barrel of oil branded "Azeri Light" hasincreased by 0.13 dollars or 0.15 percent to reach 84.95dollars.

It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oilwas recorded on April 21, 2020 (15.81 US dollars), and the highestprice was recorded in July 2008 (149.66 US dollars).

MENAFN21052024000195011045ID1108237792


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search