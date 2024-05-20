Over 810,000 Civilians Have Fled Rafah In The Past Two Weeks: UNRWA

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

The United Nations Relief and Works

Agency

for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Monday that

Israel forced 810,000 Palestinian civilians to forcibly move from the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, during the past two weeks.

The Agency said in a post on X that 'every time

families are displaced, their lives are at serious risk.'

"The exodus continues in Gaza.

UNRWA estimates over 810,000 people have fled Rafah in the past two weeks," it said.

"Every time families are displaced, their lives are at serious risk. People are forced to leave everything behind looking for safety. But there's no safe zone. #CeasefireNow"

Israeli occupation forces continue the closure of the Rafah border crossing, Gaza's sole pedestrian crossing to the outside world, and the Karm Abu Salem commercial crossing in southern Gaza for the 14th

consecutive day, exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe gripping the besieged territory.

The closure of the crossings coincides with the intensification of the Israeli aggression on the governorates of Rafah, Central Gaza, Gaza, and the North Gaza, even extending to the Mawasi area, where citizens have been instructed by the Israeli army to seek refuge.

Since May 7, Israeli occupation forces have occupied the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, halting the flow of aid to the territory. Additionally, since then, Israeli forces have maintained the closure of the Karm Abu commercial crossing southeast of Rafah, preventing the entry of humanitarian and medical aid.

The Rafah border crossing is considered the main land gateway for delivery of international aid and for the wounded and sick in Gaza seeking treatment abroad.

The continued closure of these crossings poses a significant challenge to humanitarian efforts and exacerbates the dire situation for Palestinians in Gaza, who are already grappling with the consequences of the ongoing Israeli military aggression, now in its 227th day.