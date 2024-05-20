UNIDO, Egypt's Ministry Of Trade Organise Forum On Eco-Industrial Parks

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), in partnership with Egypt's Ministry of Trade and Industry, organised a forum Monday at the Dusit Thani Hotel to foster sustainable industrial development in Egypt by promoting Eco-Industrial Parks (EIPs).

The event, part of the Global Eco-Industrial Parks Programme (GEIPP) Egypt, aimed to mobilise national stakeholders and businesses around the transition of Egyptian Industrial Parks to EIPs.

The forum served as a platform to raise awareness among stakeholders about developing EIPs in Egypt and highlight related policy achievements. It also sought to engage the national business sector to ensure active participation and commitment in the transition process, while promoting investment in sustainable industrial development among investors and the financial sector.

Various sessions provided insights into the GEIPP and its significance in promoting sustainable industrial development. A roadmap for transitioning Egyptian industrial parks to EIPs was introduced, and successful EIP projects in Egypt were showcased.

A session on financing informed attendees about the options available for EIP projects in Egypt, and international experiences highlighted best practices from around the world.

An exhibition area dedicated to participating industrial parks, including Orascom Industrial Park, Robbiki Leather Cluster, and Polaris Parks, facilitated networking opportunities and showcased successful projects and initiatives.

EIPs offer numerous benefits compared to conventional industrial parks, including a reduced environmental footprint, efficiency gains, community cohesion, access to finance, and enhanced business competitiveness.

The GEIPP-Egypt project, funded by the Swiss State Secretariat of Economic Affairs (SECO) and implemented by UNIDO in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, aims to demonstrate the viability and benefits of EIPs in scaling up resource productivity and enhancing the economic, environmental, and social performance of businesses.

With a total budget of approximately EUR 1.6 million and a duration of three years (2022-2024), the project is being carried out at three industrial parks: Orascom Industrial Park, Polaris Parks, and Robbiki Leather Cluster. Other main stakeholders include the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).



