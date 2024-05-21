               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UK's 7Th-Gen Fighter Is The Future Of Airpower


5/21/2024 1:13:31 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The UK is pushing the boundaries of aerial combat technology with its“7th-generation” fighter project despite debates over the necessity and cost of such a high-tech venture.

This month, Breaking Defense reported that BAE Systems is discussing the development of a 7th-generation combat air platform, though the term may be outdated by the time the fighter is unveiled.

BAE Systems Combat Air Strategy Director Mike Baulkwill said that aircraft are constantly evolving and their generation-after-next aircraft will be“forever changing” through software updates and so-called spiral developments.

BAE Systems and UK partners Leonardo , MBDA and Rolls-Royce are currently developing a 6th-generation combat air capability through their Future Combat Air System (FCAS) effort, part of the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) with Italy and Japan . It is expected to enter service in 2035.

Breaking Defense says BAE Systems presented its“Combat Air Continuum” concept, which outlines how the company sees the next 25 years of airpower and where it will invest in R&D.

In the near term, the company will call it the“second epoch,” which will see a mix of 5th– and 6th-generation platforms augmented by autonomous collaborative platforms (ACP), known as loyal wingman drones.

These systems will help extend the lifespan of older jets like the 4th-generation Eurofighter Typhoon. Breaking Defense also mentions that BAE Systems presented its latest thoughts on what its attritable ACP project might look like.

However, company officials suggested that a previously presented scale model may not reflect a final design. The ACP could be land or maritime variants, with internal payload bays and containerized storage for various payloads.

When it comes to the development of 7th-generation fighters, Peter Suciu notes in an article for The National Interest (TNI) this month that the type could feature even more advanced technologies, possibly leading to fully autonomous, unmanned combat platforms.

MENAFN21052024000159011032ID1108237684


Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search