Egypt's Shoukry, Greek Counterpart Discuss Regional Security, Cooperation In Athens

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with his Greek counterpart Georgios Gerapetritis in Athens on Monday, discussing bilateral relations and regional developments, including the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

The meeting, held at the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to strengthening their strategic partnership, based on historical ties, shared interests, and common values. The talks focused on enhancing economic cooperation, energy projects, and addressing regional security challenges.

Shoukry emphasized the importance of accelerating the implementation of the“GREGY” electrical interconnection project, which would allow Egypt to export electricity produced from renewable sources to Europe through Greece. He also invited Greece to participate in the upcoming joint investment conference between Egypt and the European Union.

Regional cooperation, particularly within the tripartite framework with Cyprus, was also highlighted. Shoukry expressed Egypt's aspiration to host the next tripartite summit, stressing the importance of further developing joint projects and achieving tangible results.

The situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories was a significant focus of the discussions. Shoukry briefed his Greek counterpart on Egypt's efforts to contain the crisis through intensive contact with both parties to the conflict and international partners. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive solution that guarantees the rights of Palestinians and leads to a permanent ceasefire.

Shoukry expressed Egypt's rejection of Israel's control of the Rafah crossing , which has hindered the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. He also stressed the need for Israel to bear its responsibility as the occupying power and condemned any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land.

The Egyptian and Greek ministers also discussed the potential repercussions of the ongoing war in Gaza on regional security and stability, including the threats to maritime navigation in the Red Sea. They also addressed other regional developments, such as the situations in Libya, Syria, and Sudan.

At the conclusion of the talks, Shoukry and Gerapetritis agreed on the importance of continuing close consultation and coordination on regional and international issues. They also expressed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation to ensure a prosperous future for the relations between Egypt and Greece.



