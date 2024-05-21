LS Polls: PM Modi To Campaign In Bihar, UP Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday for the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

In Bihar, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in East Champaran at 11 a.m. followed by another in Maharajganj at 12:30 p.m.

After Bihar, the Prime Minister will visit Uttar Pradesh and address a public meeting in Prayagraj at 3:45 p.m. Later, he will participate in a women empowerment dialogue programme in Varanasi at 5:30 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Tuesday:

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Odisha on Tuesday.

*From Odisha, Amit Shah is scheduled to address four public meetings -- one in Sambalpur at 10:30 a.m., second in Kendujhar at 12:30 p.m. and the third public meeting in Dhenkanal at 2:15 p.m. and later a fourth public rally in Nayagarh at 4 p.m.

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will hold roadshows and public meetings in Haryana and Delhi.

* From Haryana, J.P. Nadda will hold a roadshow in Rohtak starting from Power House Near Swami Vivekanand Complex to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Chowk at 10 a.m., followed by another roadshow in Sonipat (Jind) at 12:25 p.m. from Punjabi Dharmshala to Town Hall. Later he will visit Delhi and hold a roadshow in Palam, South Delhi, from Jat Chaupal Chowk to Palam Railway Station at 6 p.m. He will also address a public meeting at 8 p.m. at the Mahendra Park Chowk, Pitampura, Chandni Chowk.

*Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting in Haryana's Yamunanagar at 12 p.m. followed by a press conference in Chandigarh at 3 p.m.

*Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal will address a public meeting in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur. Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Bhupesh Baghel and Kalpana Soren, respectively, will also be present at the event. Later on Tuesday evening, CM Kejriwal will host a roadshow in Delhi in support of Congress and INDIA bloc candidate from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Kanhaiya Kumar.

*Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh will address a public meeting at 12:45 p.m. in Jharkhand's Bokaro.

*Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Delhi and address a public meeting in the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency at 5 p.m., another in the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency at 7 p.m. and a third public meeting in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency at 9 p.m.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Gasadi, Balrampur, in support of the Shravasti Lok Sabha constituency at 10:30 a.m., another in Dumariyaganj, Siddharthnagar at 11:50 a.m., a third public meeting in Mehdawal, Sant Kabir Nagar, at 1 p.m., another public meeting in Mahadeva, Basti, at 2:05 p.m., a public rally in Sagdi, Azamgarh, at 3:25 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., he will participate in a Women's Convention in Varanasi along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

*Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will address public meeting in Lalgunj (SC) Lok Sabha constituency of Azamgarh, and Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency of Bhadohi in support of the candidates from the SP and the INDIA bloc.

*At 12:25 p.m., Akhilesh Yadav will appeal for support for the SP candidate Daroga Prasad Saroj from the Lalgunj (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. At 2 p.m., Akhilesh Yadav will hold a public meeting to support TMC-SP alliance candidate, Laliteshpati Tripathi, from the Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency.

*Bahujan Samaj Party National President Mayawati will address a public meeting at 11 a.m. in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

*Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav will address public meetings in support of her party and INDIA bloc candidate Dharmendra Yadav from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency. At 1:45 p.m., she will address a public meeting in Azamgarh district.

*Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, along with the National President of Vikasheel Insan Party Mukesh Sahani, will address a public meeting at 1 p.m. in Madhubani. They will both campaign in support of Mahagathbandhan candidate Ritu Jaiswal for the Shivhar Lok Sabha constituency. Later at 2 p.m., they will hold a joint rally in Meenapur, Muzaffarpur, and at 3 p.m. in Saraiya, Muzaffarpur, to support Mahagathbandhan candidate Vijay Kumar Shukla from the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency.