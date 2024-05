Dubai: Vehicle Plate Number AA16 Sold For Dh7.32 Million

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 6:30 PM

At the 115th open auction of premium vehicle number plates in Dubai, plate number AA16 fetched a whopping sum of Dh7.32 million, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.

According to a statement from the RTA, a total of Dh65.588 million was raised through the auction of 90 number plates, marking a 28 per cent increase, compared to the previous auction's Dh51.216 million.

During the auction held at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, plate AA69 was sold for Dh6 million, while plate AA999 garnered Dh4.05 million.

The authority offered 90 fancy plates featuring two, three, four and five digits across various categories, including: AA-I-J-L-M-N-O-P-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z.

