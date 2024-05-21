More Than Ten Countries Support Germany's Initiative To Bolster Ukraine's Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format on Monday, a number of countries joined Germany's initiative to bolster Ukraine's air defense.
Germany's Defense Ministry said in a post on the social media platform X that numerous partners are willing to support Germany's initiative to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities, in particular Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Canada - to help financially, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Romania, Belgium, Lithuania - with materials and missiles.
Latvia also intends to join the Immediate Action on Air Defense (IAAD) initiative launched by Germany's Defense Ministry and Foreign Ministry to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, the ministry added. Read also:
As reported, the regular meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place on May 20.
Germany launched the IAAD initiative in April, calling on the allies to form a new coalition to supply Ukraine with Patriot, Iris-T, Skynex air defense systems and Gepard anti-aircraft systems.
