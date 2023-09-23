Kanchipuram Saree: 7 Best Places To Buy Kanjiwaram Saree In Chennai

Kanchipuram, often known as Kanchi, is famous for its silk sarees. Here are seven renowned Chennai places to buy Kanchipuram silk sarees or traditional clothing:

Nalli Silks, a well-established brand in the world of silk sarees, has a presence in Chennai. They offer a wide range of silk sarees, including Kanchipuram sarees.

Kalaniketan is a prominent saree store in Chennai, offering a variety of traditional silk sarees, including Kanchipuram sarees.



RmKV Silks is a renowned silk saree retailer with a strong presence in Chennai. They have a vast selection of traditional silk sarees, including Kanchipuram sarees.



Pothys is another well-known saree retailer in Chennai that offers an extensive collection of silk sarees, including Kanchipuram sarees. They have multiple branches in the city.



Saravana Stores, a popular retail chain in Chennai, offers a wide range of silk sarees, including Kanchipuram sarees. It's a budget-friendly option for saree shopping.



In addition to their store in Salem, Kumaran Silks also has a branch in Chennai. They are known for their diverse collection of silk sarees.



Sundari Silks is another well-known destination for silk sarees in Chennai, known for its quality and craftsmanship.

