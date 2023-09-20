Presidents Of Uzbekistan, Diss Issues Of Bilateral Agenda

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 20. President
of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of theJoseph
Biden discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda and regional
cooperation in Trend reports.
The talks were held within the framework of the events of the
78th session of the UN General Assembly. ThePresident
reaffirmed his strong support for independence, sovereignty, and
territorial integrity, as well as the course of irreversible
reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan.
Special attention was paid to the promotion of Uzbekistan's
practical cooperation projects with leading American companies and
banks.
During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the
continuation of constructive interaction in the field of human
rights and gender equality.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of
Commerce (AUCC) reached agreements on the adoption of road maps for
the implementation of joint projects as a result of the meeting
between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chairwoman
of AUCC Carolyn Lamm as part of the president's working visit to
the US.
The meeting was also attended by the heads of such US
corporations as GE Healthcare, Oppenheimer, Cerberus, CNH, and
Cintana.
