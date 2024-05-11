Japan To Destroy Coronavirus Drugs Worth Almost $2 Billion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Japanese authorities intend to destroy a large volume ofpreviously purchased COVID-19 drugs totaling about 300 billion yen(1.93 billion), Azernews reports.

These are drugs Xocova manufactured by Shionogi, Lagevriomanufactured by Merck, as well as Paxlovid tablets from Pfizer.

These drugs would be enough for 5.6 million people. Most of thedrugs remained unused and must be disposed of.

Prior to this, the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca beganrevoking approvals for the sale and use of its COVID-19 vaccinearound the world amid a legal battle with victims of a rare sideeffect that it causes.