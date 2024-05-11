Majority Of Long Covid Insurance Claims Rejected In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) More than 60% of people with long Covid have been refused support by invalidity insurance.

According to the CH Media Group, more than 5,000 people have applied for support due to the consequences of Covid since 2021. To date, 3.6% of the people concerned have received support from the invalidity insurance, according to an initial assessment by the Federal Social Insurance Office.

Of those claiming to suffer from long Covid, 60% have been refused support with the remainder receiving help to prepare them to return to work.

“What is decisive is the impact on the ability to work, not the medical diagnosis,” said Thomas Pfiffner, vice president of the conference of invalidity insurance offices.

Salary bump for health insurers

The salaries of the heads of Switzerland's ten largest health insurers have risen again. The increase is just over 20% compared to 2017, according to the Tamedia group.

Of the seven health insurers that have already published their annual reports, the head of Sanitas has earned the most, taking home CHF955,176 ($1,053,704) for 2023. The head of CSS insurance is also at the top of the list, with a salary of CHF795,800. The head of Sympany is at the bottom of the list, with a salary of CHF470,998.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to



