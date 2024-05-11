Pranavi, Vani Likely To Make Cut; Diksha Recovers Into Contention In Korea

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, May 11 (IANS) The players struggled on a wet and difficult day, but the Indian trio of Pranavi Urs, Vani Kapoor and Diksha Dagar were likely to make the cut in the Aramco Team Series Korea on Saturday.

Pranavi and Vani were among the 54 players who had finished their second round before play was suspended because of bad weather. Diksha Dagar still had seven holes to play and will return early on Sunday to finish the second round and then play the third and final round at the Par-71 New Korea Country Club.

Pranavi (69-77) was Tied-14th, down from overnight Tied-second position, while Vani (77-74) was seven-over and T-55 and Diksha Dagar (79 and 1-under through 10) was 6-over and T-50 and had seven more holes to play. The cut was likely at 7-over.

When play was suspended for the day Colombia's Mariajo Uribe was sitting one shot clear on five-under par in Seoul. Team Kang held the clubhouse lead on 23-under par in the Team event.

Only the players who teed off in the morning were able to complete their rounds and half the field – 54 players - were yet to finish their rounds.

Pranavi, who was tied for second after the first round, had a choppy round with two birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey in her 77. Vani Kapoor had three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in her 74.

Pranavi shot 5-over 77 but was sure to make the cut as she was 2-over for 36 holes. Vani Kapoor (77-74) was seven-over at T-55 and on the cut line. Diksha Dagar, playing her 100th LET event, recovered from her first round 79 and was 1-under through 10 holes and provisionally was T-50.

As the rain poured down during round two at New Korea Country Club the horn sounded at 4:15pm on Saturday calling the players in. Later a decision was made to suspend the action for the remainder of the day.

Uribe, winner of the NSW Women's Open, has eight holes remaining in her second round. The Colombian started the day one shot behind home star Hoo-Jyo Kim but leapfrogged the Major winner after chipping in for an eagle on the par-5 17th.

Denmark's Nicole Broch Estrup and Germany's Carolin Kauffmann hold the clubhouse lead on one-under par having completed their rounds on Saturday morning. World No. 8 Charley Hull shares their score with nine holes remaining in round two.