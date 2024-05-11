Chortkiv In Ternopil Region To Receive EUR 120,000 As Part Of International Project

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chortkiv community will receive EUR 120,000 as part of an international project, for which it will be able to choose from a selection of items or equipment for education, medicine, and energy saving.

This was announced on Facebook by the Chortkiv City Council, Ukrinform reports.

"Chortkiv and the German city of Bad Soden-Salmünster, which became sister cities last year, have successfully participated in the Improving Civil Protection in Municipal Partnerships with Ukraine 2024 project again this year. Our community will receive EUR 120,000 (almost UAH 5.1 million) under the project, which will be used to buy things or equipment for education, medicine, and energy saving," the statement said.

Today, Chortkiv Mayor Volodymyr Shmatko and his colleagues and the Mayor of Bad Soden-Salmünster, Germany, Dominik Brach discussed the implementation of the above project.

According to the terms of the project, our community can choose two packages (EUR 60,000 each) with equipment, machinery or things that we need most. The list includes children's and sports grounds, equipment for school canteens, solar street lights, solar modules, automotive equipment for the needs of utilities, equipment for the hospital, etc.

Volodymyr Shmatko and his colleagues noted that the highest priority is energy efficiency and rehabilitation of soldiers wounded in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Further consultations will continue with the head of Bad Soden-Salmünster Dominik Brach on what kind of things or equipment the Chortkiv community can receive as part of these packages.

In addition, Dominik Brach noted that there is a large medical hub in their city, which includes five clinics, and they may be able to help with equipment for the rehabilitation department of the Chortkiv Central City Hospital, which is currently undergoing repairs.

Volodymyr Shmatko also agreed with his German colleague on the rehabilitation of a wounded Ukrainian soldier, 31-year-old Yevhen from Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. Back in 2023, he received a shrapnel wound to his spine and is unable to walk.

Photo: Chortkiv City Council