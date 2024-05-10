AI Tokens Outperform The Broader Crypto Market

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Some of the top AI-related cryptocurrencies have surged in the past 24 hours and on a weekly scale, outperforming the rest of the market.

According to CoinGecko data, the AI token market cap is $26.3 billion, up 4.6 percent in the last 24 hours.

Akash Network (AKT), a decentralized protocol that integrates a cloud-computing marketplace where users can buy and sell cloud resources, is one of the best performers. The platform has seen its price reach $5.73, a 10.2% surge in the last 24 hours and 35.2% in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, Render Network (RNDR) faced a slight retracement of 1.3%. However, the token is up a whopping 36.4% on the weekly scale, priced at $10.99 at press time.

Render Network is also a leading DePIN (decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) protocol. It is a decentralized solution for GPU cloud rendering that provides a marketplace connecting users seeking on-demand rendering work with owners of high-performance GPU power.

The Graph, GRT, also trades in the green, surging 3.6% in the last 24 hours and 8.9% on the weekly scale. However, AIOZ Network, while showing positive gains of 18.7% weekly, faces stiff resistance in the daily chart, as the AIOZ token has plummeted over 8.1%.

BitTensor (TAO) seems to be the biggest loser, recording an 8.2% loss on the daily chart and 12.3% on the weekly chart.