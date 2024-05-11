Happy Mother's Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes And Whatsapp Status For The Extraordinary Women In Our Lives

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Happy Mother's Day 2024: Mother's Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May to express gratitude and appreciation to the extraordinary women in our lives for their unconditional love and sacrifices made for us. The day is also marked to show love, admiration, and thankfulness for the most beautiful word on the lips of mankind the unwavering love of mothers for their children and also for their selfless contributions to their children's success Mother's Day 2024: HistoryThe origin of the Mother's Day celebration can be traced back to the early 20th century. According to the BBC, the day is an eternal tribute to Anna Jarvis' mother-Ann Reeves Jarvis, a peace activist-after her death in 1905. Jarvis bought 500 white carnations for a memorial service she organised on the second death anniversary of her mother in her hometown. Later, Jarvis campaigned to make Mother's Day an official holiday in the US are some special messages, wishes and quotes that one can share with his/her dearest mother for her unconditional love and sacrifices:

Happy Mother's Day 2024: QuotesA mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's – Princess DianaA mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired. It need not be deserved - Erich FrommMother: the most beautiful word on the lips of mankind – Kahil GibranWhen your mother asks, 'Do you want a piece of advice?' it is a mere formality. It doesn't matter if you answer yes or no. You're going to get it anyway – Erma BombeckMotherhood is the greatest gift, the greatest privilege, and the greatest responsibility- AnonymousTo the world, you are a mother. To me, you are the world-Anonymous

Happy Mother's Day 2024: Wishes and WhatsApp statusHappy Mother's Day to the best mom ever! I love you sacrifices and unwavering love never go unnoticed. Happy Mother's Day!A mother's love knows no boundaries, no limits, and no conditionsHappy Mother's Day to the most incredible mom! Your love and support mean the world to meMom, your love has been my source of strength and courage. Thank you for being my guiding star. Happy Mother's Day!Sending all my love and gratitude to the woman who has been my guiding light. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!Although we're far apart you are always in my heart. I love you and miss you more than words can say. Happy Mother's Day Mom!A mother's love is like a candle that lights up the darkest corners of our livesA mother is like a flower, each one beautiful and uniqueYour love is God's greatest gift to me. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!Your wisdom and guidance have shaped my life. Happy Mother's Day!Behind every great person is a truly amazing mother. Happy Mother's Day!



MENAFN11052024007365015876ID1108201500